Local OHSEP react to ITC fire

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - It’s been over 24 hours since the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park fire started and officials say it could take days for the fire to go out.
Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Calcasieu Parish, said his office has similar procedures to what what we’ve seen out of Texas.
He says the plant would alert authorities, who would in turn alert the public through the sirens, phones, social media, and the media.
“If we had an incident, for example, and our winds predominately southwest here, we would go out and pick all these warning zones here in that plume and send a warning to those people," said Gremillion. "We have the ability through a program called IPAWS to capture any cell phone that’s within the warning area. So similar to the type of weather alerts that you get, we send out those types of warnings.”
Gremillion said the last time something like what’s happening at ITC occurred in Southwest Louisiana was a fire at the Axiall Chemical Plant in Westlake in 2013.
For that incident, a shelter-in-place was issued for all of Westlake and parts of Sulphur and Moss Bluff. I-10, U.S. 90 and Old Spanish Trail were closed during the incident as well. The shelter-in-place order included several schools, including Western Heights Elementary, Westwood Elementary, S.P. Arnett Elementary, Westlake High School and Maplewood Middle.
A shelter in place is designed to keep you safe from a chemical threat. There are four general rules for a shelter in place, according to OSHEP.
1. Go inside. Stay inside until you are informed that it is safe to leave. It will likely only be a few hours, rather than a day or more. If your children are in school, their protection will be provided by school officials.
2. Shut all the doors and windows. You will want to keep the potentially contaminated air outside.
3. Turn off heating or A/C. Shut down all central units, window and attic fans. These systems bring in air from outside.
4. Tune in for more info. Check official social media accounts, radio, and the news for the most up-to-date information.
“From what I have read, they are picking up negative readings, but of course the smoke is going to have some particulate matter in it, so for people who have breathing difficulties, it’s still recommended for them to stay indoors,” Gremillion said.
Gremillion believes the fumes from the ITC fire will not affect Southwest Louisiana.
