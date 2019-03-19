LCPD: Suspect still at large in carjacking and shooting on La. 14

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police are investigating a carjacking and shooting on La. 14 on Mar. 18, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department.
LCPD responded to a parking plaza on La. 14 around 7:36 p.m., Kirkum says. A victim told officers that an unknown male walked up to his vehicle when he pulled into a parking lot.
Kirkum says the victim told police that the suspect made a comment that lead the victim to believe he was about to get robbed. The victim got out of the vehicle and confronted the suspect.
A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot, says Kirkum. The suspect left in the victim’s vehicle.
LCPD located the victim’s vehicle at another location. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
This incident is still under investigation. Kirkum says the suspect is still at large.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux is the lead investigator.
