Indorama officials expect flaring to end by March 31

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -People complain Indorama, the ethylene plant, lights up the night sky, makes loud noises and even rattles windows in some neighborhoods.
Elected officials like Police Juror Judd Bares have received calls. Indorama was invited to the Calcasieu Emergency Planning Committee meeting to explain
“This isn’t something new," Bares said. “Other plants have experienced same types of things. so, what we heard today, what I heard today, satisfied me. I know that they are working hard to get it taken care of. We were just worried why it’s taken so long to come forth with the information.”
Committee Chairman Mason Lindsay says they appreciate the update from Indorama. He says when they flare they lose money because they’re burning feed stock.
“That flare that you see, that is a huge cost to the facility, so they are highly motivated to get the facility up and running, which is going to be a big boom to our economy,” Lindsay said.
Indorama director of health, safety, security and environment, Rob Lynch, reminds people the flare is for safety.
“The flare’s a safety relief device, so if there are pressures inside the system you relieve those pressures and gases to the flare and it burns them so that there’s no emissions that can harm people and at the same time it relieves any pressure within the system that could cause a problem,” Lynch said.
He said safety is their priority.
“If things are even thought not to be safe we empower people to pause, stop the system and make sure things are safe,” Lynch said
Lynch says they want to resolve the situation as soon as possible.
“We truly do hate how it’s affecting the local community, because it’s not just the local community for us. we live here, we have friends here, we have relatives here. and so, we’re part of the community,” Lynch said.
Lynch says they expect to complete the startup by the end of the month. Indorama first notified the public last November that they would begin testing and that flaring was expected.
