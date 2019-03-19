Heated socks recalled due to fire and burn hazard

(KPLC) - Tech Gear 5.7 is recalling around 4,000 performance heated socks due to fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC says the lithium-ion battery can overheat, melt, or ignite when charged with a charger other than the one provided with the product, posing fire and burn hazards to the user.
Here are the affected products’ serial numbers:
- MW18A04-17-14
- MW18A04-17-15
- MW18A04-M4-10/W6-11
- MW18A04-M10-14
The company has received four reports of batteries overheating, melting or igniting, resulting in minor property damage in two instances, and melting of the battery case in the others, CPSC says. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled socks, remove the battery, and contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a free replacement pair of socks with a battery or a full refund, says CPSC.
These socks are sold in women and men’s sizes nationwide and on Amazon. See the full report HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.