Former head of La. higher education calls for removal of top-ranking LSU officials

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - "It's time to end the chaos at LSU and remove King Alexander and Joe Alleva."
Richard Lipsey, former chairman of the Louisiana Board of Regents from 2016-2018, called for the resignation or removal of LSU President F. King Alexander and Athletic Director Joe Alleva in an opinion blog piece posted Mar. 15.
Lipsey founded the website and Facebook page Put Louisiana First in mid-2018, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report, and posted his editorial blasting Alexander for his “lack of leadership” at LSU regarding recent athletic controversies, scandals within the Greek system, and new admissions policies that take effect this year.
“As we move from one scandal headline to another, we have now passed the point where the Board of Supervisors must remove King Alexander and began the search for a qualified Flagship leader,” Lipsey writes.
Lipsey also calls out Alleva for suspending LSU basketball head coach Will Wade. Wade was suspended following an FBI wiretap investigation into illegal college recruiting practices.
"Clearly it would be viewed nationally as insanity if Alleva were to continue as Athletic Director if Will Wade returns to coaching at LSU. In the much more likely event that LSU is now forced to hire a fourth basketball coach in eleven years," Lipsey's editorial says. Many have viewed Wade's suspension as premature, considering there have been no formal charges filed against him yet.
"There should be no delay in replacing him immediately with a respected interim like Skip Bertman. We cannot stop there. We must immediately remove the leadership of LSU responsible for and directing Alleva’s actions," he writes.
Lipsey also references the death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver and the recent DKE arrests. He says that “hiring someone who had no experience with a Greek system to run student affairs at a university with a large Greek system was a serious mistake.”
Several administrators were placed on leave after being accused of failing to report hazing incidents they reportedly knew about, but they were later fully exonerated by LSU. Lipsey says the university is “refusing the tell media and the public what happened.”
"Anywhere else this would be unbelievable, but it is completely unacceptable," he continues.
WAFB's General Manager, Ronna Corrente, also called for the administration to be as transparent as possible with their findings in relation to the hazing allegations.
“Parents deserve to know all of the facts,” she said in an OUR TURN editorial that aired on Mar. 12.
“King Alexander had no experience appropriate to his selection to run a major research university with a large Greek system and top tier sports programs. LSU will continue to face these problems and headline after headline until we have quality leadership at the top,” Lipsey concluded.
The university has been the focal point of several headlines recently.
On Mar. 12, an LSU internal audit revealed that four highly-compensated university employees failed to comply with state laws tied to their employment.
On Mar. 18, a report issued by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed that LSU “improperly compensated” a faculty member more than $400,000.
Lipsey signed the post "LSU Tiger."
WAFB asked an LSU spokesman for comment. “It doesn’t merit a response from LSU,” the spokesman said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.