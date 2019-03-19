First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns for a few days with no chance of rain

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be a few clouds around early on, but they will clear away later this afternoon. There will not be any rain from these clouds. Plus, the clouds will be thin, so there will be peeks of sunshine at times. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s near 70 degrees. It should be a nice day.
This evening, the clouds will likely be gone. It should be nice and clear after sunset. It should also be a beautiful sunset as well. You may need a jacket if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly after sunset. Temperatures should fall to the 50s by nightfall.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. With no clouds, there is of course no chance of rain. The winds will be light as well. This is the perfect recipe for the temperature to fall quickly. You may need a jacket if you will be out late tonight or early in the morning. Temperatures will fall to the mid 40s.
Wednesday may be even better than today. For one, it is the first official day of Spring! There will once again be no chance of rain. The clouds will also be a little more limited. So, there will be more abundant sunshine! This will make for a great day! Temperatures will also warm up to the lower 70s. This will be one of the better days we’ve seen in a long time!
Thursday will also be nice with mostly sunny conditions and no chance of rain. It will be another great day! There may be a few more clouds than on Wednesday, but it will still be very nice. There should be more sunshine than anything else. Temperatures in the afternoon will warm up to the 70s.
Friday will be a good day, but the clouds will be on the return by then. So, it will not be as sunny as the rest of the week. The clouds will start to come back by the afternoon. So, by the evening, it should be mostly cloudy. I still do not expect any rain though. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
This upcoming weekend, the rain chances will slowly come back. There is a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 40% chance of rain Sunday. Whatever rain we do see, it will not be a washout. Just enough to possibly ruin outdoor plans. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s.
I would not cancel any outdoor plans this weekend just yet. Especially on Saturday. That day is trending toward a better day. There will at least be more clouds around, but as long as the rain stays away, it shouldn’t be a bad day. Sunday though, you may want to have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
Early indications of next week look like there will be some rain by Monday. It will be with a weak cold front pushing through from the west. This will bring a few showers, and maybe a couple storms. Right now, I have the rain chances up to 40%, but this could increase to 60% in the coming days.
Tuesday should be better once that cold front passes through. There will be some cloud cover with a slight chance of rain. I have only a 20% chance with mostly cloudy conditions. I think throughout the day, the clouds will gradually clear away. By the middle of next week, the sunshine should be back.
