FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine today; even more through the rest of the week!

This evening will be a very pleasant one early on before the chill sets back in late with overnight low temperatures back down into the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s probably good that many of you have still waited with your spring planting as these rather chilly nights don’t allow many younger plants to thrive, although it won’t be quite cold enough for a freeze. Days ahead will trend a degree or two warmer each day with ample amounts of sunshine to help replenish your Vitamin D levels each day through Friday.