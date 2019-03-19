FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunshine today; even more through the rest of the week!

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As promised, some sunshine dotted the area yesterday before sunset with just a free preview of what’s to come through the remainder of the week ahead. High pressure will continue its push our direction and help clear out the skies a bit more today, although a few clouds from time to time may make for some periods of overcast conditions. As has been the trend the past few mornings, temperatures start off rather chilly but warm up a bit more quickly today thanks to an early start with the sunshine.
This evening will be a very pleasant one early on before the chill sets back in late with overnight low temperatures back down into the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s probably good that many of you have still waited with your spring planting as these rather chilly nights don’t allow many younger plants to thrive, although it won’t be quite cold enough for a freeze. Days ahead will trend a degree or two warmer each day with ample amounts of sunshine to help replenish your Vitamin D levels each day through Friday.
The only real change to our pattern comes over the weekend with an upper level disturbance moving overhead by Sunday, and increasing the rain chances for the second half of the weekend. It appears that most, if not all, of Saturday is shaping up to be a bit drier but we likely won’t be so lucky by the end of the weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.