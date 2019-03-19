Calcasieu Tax Assessor shares story of son’s death by suicide to help others

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -So far this year, in Calcasieu alone, about two people a week have died by suicide. At that rate, the number of suicides will triple this year.
Hunter Curphy was a young man who seemed to have so much going for him.
“Hunter was my baby,” Wendy Curphy Aguillard, Hunter’s mom, said. “He just was a free spirit. He was always funny. He was always trying to make you laugh. He was a beautiful soul.”
Yet he struggled with depression. And five years ago, Wendy Curphy Aguillard’s son died by suicide.
“At some point in time I think his pain got to be too much as probably many people who struggle feel,” Wendy said.
Wendy is the Calcasieu Tax Assessor and is used to being in public. But overwhelming grief can make it hard to be around others. Still, she forged ahead.
“I wasn’t able to go bury myself in my grief because I did have that responsiblity," Wendy said.
Wendy will talk at a seminar sponsored by HALOS-- Healing After Loved One’s Suicide.
Jody Barilleaux’s father died by suicide. She said as members work through their own healing they try to help dispel the stigma of suicide.
“We have a couple of sayings with HALOS that we find really, really help," Barilleaux said. "The first one is, the way a person leaves this earth does not define who they were. And the other one is, they not necessarily, wanted to die. They just wanted their pain to end.”
Wendy has shared her story with many young people.
“My goal that whole time, as I was trying to say good bye to my son, was to make sure those young people knew, if they were struggling, and needed to reach out to somebody, that they needed to share that with somebody--their friends, a family member, a teacher, me," Wendy said. "They were welcome to come to me because I didn’t want another parent to go through this.”
It’s a message she gives also to honor the memory of Hunter and others so dear.
The HALOS spring seminar starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Treasures of Marilyn’s on Fifth Avenue. It’s expected to last until 11:30 a.m.
