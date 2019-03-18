$550K Lotto ticket purchased at Circle K on Kings Hwy

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A lottery ticket purchased at a Shreveport store is worth $550,000.
The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1304 Kings Hwy in Highland.
The winner has 180 days to claim their prize, and they must claim it at Louisiana Lottery’s headquarters in Baton Rouge because it’s a jackpot, according to Kimberly Chopin, director of communications with Louisiana Lottery.
The Circle K will get a 1 percent bonus of $5,500.
Only one ticket had all of the numbers. Nine people won $2,888, 547 people won $49 and over 7,500 won $3.
