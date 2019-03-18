McNeese’s Heaven Terrell wins long jump at Louisiana Classics

LAFAYETTE – McNeese Cowgirl jumper Heaven Terrell was the only winner on the second day of the Louisiana Classics Saturday afternoon after she won the women’s long jump with a mark of 18-feet, 9.75-inches.
The victory was her second straight in the even to start the outdoor season.
On the day, McNeese’s teams combined to record nine top five finishes while setting six personal records.
On the men’s side, sprinter Tyler Smith finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.70. He was also part of the 4x100 relay team, joining Morgan Frederick, Tyler Syrie and Gared Brown, that finished second behind LSU with a time of 41.04.
Kevin Tripeaux set a new PR in the high jump after finishing fourth with a mark of 6-2.75.
In addition to Terrell’s win for the Cowgirls, Grace McKenzie placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.93 and Alanna Arvie was fourth in the shot put at 42-2.25.
Cowboys Results
100m: 3, Tyler Smith 10.70; 4, Gared Brown 10.77; 8, Morgan Smith 10.94 (PR); Korey London 11.27; Lucas-Arno Voigt 11.71; Blake Grace 11.76; Lentz Similien 11.77; Nemanja Koviljac 11.79.
400m: 6, Tyler Smith 48.81; Blake Comeaux 49.49; Kobe Nevills 49.50; Terrill Banks 49.53; Ethan Rapp 49.93.
800m: Jakalub Rhodes 2:00.59.
110m Hurdles: 10, Korey London 15.21; Blake Grace 15.47; Lucas-Arno Voigt 15.54.
400m Hurdles: 7, Morgan Frederick 57.83.
4x100 Relay: 2, 41.04 (Frederick, T. Smith, Brown, Syrie)
Long Jump: 11, Kevin Tripeaux 22-0.75; 12, Nemanja Koviljac 21-10.25; 22, Lentz Similien 20-5.75.
High Jump: 4, Kevin Tripeaux 6-2.75 (PR).
Discus: 9, Garrett Dietert 137-6.
Shot Put: 10, Garrett Dietert 43-1.75.
Pole Vault: T9, Brendan Ford 14-2.5
Cowgirl Results
100m: Taneisha Allen 12.32; Malaiya Jedkins 12.63; Crystal Coulter 12.67; Brentney Carroll 12.72; Morgan Talley 13.97.
400m: Destiny Johnson 1:01.43.
800m: Bailey Fruge 2:29.18; Priscilla Ibarra 2:31.49 (PR).
100m Hurdles: 2, Grace McKenzie 13.93; 5, Brentney Carroll 14.66; 9, Rachel Woods 14.87 (PR); Shaelyn Hines 15.28; Jordyn Barrett 16.87; Georgia Doyle-Lay 18.24.
400m Hurdles: 9, Rachel Woods 1:06.89.
4x100 Relay: 4, 48.02 (McDonald, Allen, Pierson, Jedkins)
Shot Put: 4, Alanna Arvie 42-2.25; 13, Grace McKenzie 34-5.75.
Discus: 8, Alanna Arvie 123-8 (PR).
Long Jump: 1, Heaven Terrell 18-9.75; 17, Jordyn Barrett 15-7.75; 20, Georgia Doyle-Lay 15-1.25.
Triple Jump: 6, Malaiya Jedkins 38-7.5; 8, Morgan Talley 36-9.75; 9, Shaelyn Hines 36-4.
High Jump: 6, Crystal Coulter 5-1.75; 8, Morgan Talley 4-11.75 (PR); 9, Jordyn Barrett 4-9.75.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.