LSU Eunice baseball coach Jeff Willis surpasses 800 career wins

(Source: LSUE Athletics)
March 18, 2019 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:10 PM

EUNICE, La. - LSU Eunice baseball head coach Jeff Willis notched his 800th career win Saturday as his Bengals used a 12-run inning to breeze past Baton Rouge CC, 15-3. Willis has averaged more than 48 wins a season in his now 17 years as the head coach.

Willis has had a decorated coaching career during his 17 seasons with the Bengals. He’s led LSUE to an NJCAA-record six Division II National Championships, including one a year ago.

Willis has also been named the NJCAA Division II National Coach of the Year six times.

Under Willis’s leadership, LSUE has a 801-185 record to go along with nine trips to the NJCAA World Series.

