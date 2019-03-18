Jennings man arrested after wreck during police pursuit on I-10

The man faces 10 charges

Nakia B. Mazeil
By Tresia Bowles | March 18, 2019 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 12:31 PM

ROANOKE, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested a Jennings man following a police pursuit on I-10 eastbound on Mar. 16, according to Chief Marcus Crochet, with the Welsh Police Department.

A WPD officer was working an interstate detail on I-10 when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a minor traffic offense, Crochet says. Nakia B. Mazeil, 29, was driving a silver 2002 Ford Focus.

Mazeil allegedly did not stop his vehicle upon seeing the officer’s emergency lights and audible sirens, says Crochet. A pursuit ensued.

WPD pursued the vehicle on I-10 eastbound to Roanoke until the vehicle exited the roadway and wrecked. Mazeil was arrested without incident.

Mazeil faces the following charges:

  • Driving in the left lane/failure to yield to the right
  • Reckless operation of a vehicle
  • Proper equipment required
  • Flight from an officer in a vehicle
  • Passing prohibited on shoulder
  • Careless operation
  • Improper lane usage
  • No driver’s license
  • Passing failure to signal lane change
  • Possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies

He was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

