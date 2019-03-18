Jennings man arrested after wreck during police pursuit on I-10

ROANOKE, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested a Jennings man following a police pursuit on I-10 eastbound on Mar. 16, according to Chief Marcus Crochet, with the Welsh Police Department.
A WPD officer was working an interstate detail on I-10 when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a minor traffic offense, Crochet says. Nakia B. Mazeil, 29, was driving a silver 2002 Ford Focus.
Mazeil allegedly did not stop his vehicle upon seeing the officer’s emergency lights and audible sirens, says Crochet. A pursuit ensued.
WPD pursued the vehicle on I-10 eastbound to Roanoke until the vehicle exited the roadway and wrecked. Mazeil was arrested without incident.
Mazeil faces the following charges:
- Driving in the left lane/failure to yield to the right
- Reckless operation of a vehicle
- Proper equipment required
- Flight from an officer in a vehicle
- Passing prohibited on shoulder
- Careless operation
- Improper lane usage
- No driver’s license
- Passing failure to signal lane change
- Possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies
He was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.
