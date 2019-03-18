First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances all week with the return of sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will stick around. It will be a cloudy day with limited sunshine. I do not expect any rain though. That is some good news there. At times, I would not rule out the clouds breaking apart and some sunshine trying to peek through. Temperatures will slowly warm up today into the 60s. If the clouds do break apart, then the temperature may reach the lower 70s.
This evening, the clouds should start to fall apart. There should be more breaks in the clouds. The unfortunate party is that the sun should have already set by then. With the clouds breaking apart, that should allow temperatures to fall after sunset. The temperatures should fall to the mid 50s by nightfall.
Overnight, there will still be a few clouds around. Throughout the night, I think the clouds will slowly fall apart and move away. I do not expect any rain tonight. With the clouds clearing away, temperatures will be falling quickly, and we should get back to the 40s tonight. So, you may need a jacket when you head out the door on Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a very nice day! There will be a few clouds in the morning, giving way for more sunshine in the afternoon. It will become a beautiful day. Plus, there is no chance of rain. It will be a very good day to get out and enjoy the weather. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday may be even better. There will once again be no chance of rain. The clouds will also be a little more limited. So, there will be more abundant sunshine! This will make for a great day! Temperatures will also warm up to the lower 70s. This will be one of the better days we’ve seen in a long time!
Thursday will also be nice with mostly sunny conditions and no chance of rain. It will be another great day! There may be a few more clouds than on Wednesday, but it will still be very nice. There should be more sunshine than anything else. Temperatures in the afternoon will warm up to the 70s.
Friday will be a good day, but the clouds will be on the return by then. So, it will not be as sunny as the rest of the week. The clouds will start to come back by the afternoon, and by the evening, it should be mostly cloudy. I still do not expect any rain though. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
This upcoming weekend will have the rain chances come back. There is a 30% chance of rain Saturday and a 40% chance of rain Sunday. Unfortunately, this falls right on our weekend when the rain comes back. If you have any outdoor plans, keep an indoor plan alternative just in case. Whatever rain we do see, it will not be a washout. Just enough to possibly ruin outdoor plans. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid to upper 70s.
Early indications of next week look nice. There will be a few clouds around, but little to no rain. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday may have less clouds than Monday, but we will wait and see since it is over a week away.
