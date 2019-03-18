FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Five days of dry weather ahead; showers by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Coming off a not-so-bad weekend other than the clouds, our work week will again kick off with cool morning temperatures but with the return of a little more sunshine than was seen on Sunday. That will allow temperatures to eventually warm up a little more by this afternoon, with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be predominantly from the east at 5 to 15 mph through the afternoon. Clouds will remain thick at times, but a few rays of sunshine may appear from time to time.