FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Five days of dry weather ahead; showers by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Coming off a not-so-bad weekend other than the clouds, our work week will again kick off with cool morning temperatures but with the return of a little more sunshine than was seen on Sunday. That will allow temperatures to eventually warm up a little more by this afternoon, with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be predominantly from the east at 5 to 15 mph through the afternoon. Clouds will remain thick at times, but a few rays of sunshine may appear from time to time.
Tonight is settling down to be another cool night, with temperatures back in the 50s after sunset and continuing down into the 40s overnight. Look for clouds to linger but without the rain threat. Sunshine will return for Tuesday with highs tomorrow a couple of degrees warmer as a result.
With high pressure ridging aloft, skies should be a little bit clearer through Friday with highs each day warming up a little bit more than the previous days. By Wednesday, we’ll introduce afternoon temperatures in the 70s and end to the work-week with middle 70s and an abundance of sunshine.
Clouds and showers will begin to return by the upcoming weekend as a series of upper level disturbances begins to impact the area beginning on Saturday. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast for Sunday as well with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. The weekend will bring the first rain threat of the week, so enjoy these next few days of dry weather and eventual sunshine!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
