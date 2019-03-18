FBI aiming to recruit more diverse special agents

(KSLA) - If you have a diverse background and have aspired to work for the FBI, now might be the time to give your dreams a shot.
The FBI is aiming to recruit more diverse agents nationwide, as part of an initiative called “Diversity Agent Recruitment" or DAR. On March 20, a Diversity Agent Recruitment event will be held at the New Orleans Field Office.
Presently, the F.B.I. is comprised of 13, 5238 agents, with 20 percent of the agency being comprised by women, and 2,252 agents identifying as a minority groups.
“Diversity is key to us because we investigate over 300 federal crimes and to do that here in America, we need a snapshot of America," said Chris Cantrell, supervisory senior special agent of Shreveport. “We want people of different backgrounds, cultures, females, people of color...to assist us in addressing the threat throughout the United States.”
Those interested in attending the recruitment event must have an invitation, which can be acquired through FBIJobs.gov. Click on “Apply To Jobs,” type “DAR” and click on “New Orleans Talent Network.”
“The opportunities are vast and you get to work with the public and have a sense of accomplishment,” said Cantrell. “You have the opportunity to just investigate a crime, work with your local partners...it’s just been a great experience.”
To be considered for a career in the F.B.I., you must be between 23 and 36 years old, have a bachelor’s degree, plus two years of work experience.
“Part of what we do is understanding our environment and to better understand the environment, we need people of that environment,” said Cantrell. “Different cultures that can understand and build rapport and assist us in our intelligence and assist us in our investigations.”
Cantrell said all interested in the diversity agent recruitment event should apply for an invitation as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.