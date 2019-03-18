DA to seek death penalty for Dakota Theriot; not guilty plea entered

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree, including his own parents, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of first-degree murder.
Dakota Theriot, 21, is accused of shooting Summer Ernest, who investigators say was his girlfriend; her father, Billy Ernest, and her little brother, Tanner, in their trailer in Livingston Parish. He then stole Billy Ernet’s truck and drove to Ascension Parish where he shot and killed both of his parents.
Theriot was arrested in Virginia the next day as he arrived at his grandmother’s house.
District Attorney for the 24th JDDA, Scott Perrilloux, says his office is going to pursue this as a capital case and they will be seeking the death penalty.
“We’re dealing with something tragic and horrific that took place in this community and now we have to do our job and moving forward that’s what we’ll do. I don’t take any pleasure in accepting a capital case but again after reviewing all the circumstances, the facts that we have before us, all the considerations we had to make, and we didn’t make it lightly, we felt like the death penalty was the appropriate course of action," Perrilloux said Monday after the hearing.
May 9th is the next court date. It will be a motions hearing. It will go before Judge Brenda Ricks at 1 p.m.
