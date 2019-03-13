Alligator covered in pollen spotted along Georgia Coast

MCINTOSH, GA (WTOC) - While many have their own methods of judging when spring is approaching, in South Georgia we know that the best method for determining a return to warm weather is how much pollen has fallen on the wildlife.
If Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow is an indicator of the length of winter, we’d like to announce the first ever seasonal forecast from this alligator: Spring is here!
We’re analyzing the forecast based off of several distinct clues. First of all, the sighting of the alligator is significant as reptiles are cold-blooded: they become more active in warm temperatures.
Secondly, look at the amount of pollen on this gator’s back!! We would say that this amount of pollen takes up a good 60 percent of the gator’s body, a clear indication that springtime is here!
Mary Monroe Glen took this amazing photograph at Harris Neck Wildlife Refuge in McIntosh County. The Savannah Riverkeeper even shared it to their Facebook page with the caption, “Spring in the South!”
