Gyth Ridgon performs at the Iowa Rabbit Festival in the Burton Coliseum

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Rabbit Festival was at Burton Coliseum this weekend, and people turned out in a big way.
The line stretched around the building as people waited to get in for all of the food, rides, and music.
“I mean, it’s wonderful. This place is full, they’ve got good food, the bands are great, and I think it’s good for Lake Charles," said Mike Fraser, a festival attendee.
No matter how old you are, there was a little something for everyone to enjoy.
The festival featured lots of local bands, but one Saturday night there was one name on everyone’s mind, Gyth Rigdon.
Rigdon is a Southwest Louisiana singer, who is currently on Team Blake on this season of The Voice.
He was the headlining act at the festival on Saturday, and it’s easy to see why.
“Just to be able to see him, and see how far he goes, and to see how far he can make it, that’s what’s the big thing," said Lisa Floyd, a festival goer.
Locals are proud to call him a neighbor, and say seeing him come home to perform makes it that much more special.
“To see him on the voice is big, but to see him local is even bigger," said Jaime Klein, a Gyth fan.
Showing that no matter how big you make it, home is always where the heart is.
You can watch Gyth on the voice, which is on every Monday and Tuesday night at 7 Central Standard Time on NBC.
