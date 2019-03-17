Fisbeck’s late home run lifts Cowboys over Lamar

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys baseball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals 6-4 off a Nate Fisbeck two-run home run off the left field foul pole in the eighth inning to clinch the series finale Sunday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark.
Fisbeck had a great day at the plate by going 2-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs, and a home run.
McNeese’s pitching would have a slow start, giving up four quick runs on four hits and two walks in the first two innings, but would then settle down and hold Lamar scoreless and only allow four hits for the remaining seven innings of the game.
Will Dion was credited with the win after relieving Jonathan Ellison in the seventh inning. Dion pitched two and two-thirds innings, held Lamar scoreless on only one hit and struck out five batters.
With the decision McNeese improves to 12-8 overall, 2-1 in conference, while Lamar drops to 7-12 overall and 1-5 in conference.
McNeese will be back on the field Tuesday against the Houston Cougars at Joe Miller Ballpark. First pitch on Saturday is set for 3 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
1st | The Cardinals would jump out to an early 1-0 lead after loading the bases and hitting an RBI single. Ueckert would then strikeout three straight batters to get out the inning.
2nd | In the top half of the inning, Lamar would stretch their lead to 4-0.
3rd | After holding Lamar scoreless in the top of the inning, the Cowboys cut into the Cardinals lead scoring __ runs. After Duhon was set down to lead off the inning, Brett Whelton reached base on a hit-by-pitch, followed by back-to-back singles from Reid Bourque and Nate Fisbeck to load the bases for Clayton Rasbeary who would bring in one with an RBI-sacrifice fly to left. Bourque and Fisbeck would then advance on a balk and then a wild pitch, plating Bourque for the Cowboys second run and close Lamar’s lead to 4-2 after the third.
6th | After two quick outs to start the inning, Bourque would hit a single in to right field, Fisbeck reached on a throwing error by the Lamar third baseman, Clayton Rasbeary walked, and then Carson Maxwell would tie the game up on a two RBI-single through the left side of the infield to make it 4-4 after the sixth.
8th | After holding the Cardinals scoreless in the top half, Brett Whelton would lead the Cowboys half of the inning off with a single in to right field. Two batters later, Nate Fisbeck would hit a two-run home run off the foul pole to give the Cowboys the lead and the final 6-4.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense: The Cowboys were led offensively by Nate Fisbeck, going 2-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs, and the eventual game winning home run.
Reid Bourque went 2-for-4 with a walk and Carson Maxwell went 1-for-4 at the plate with his lone hit being a two RBI single.
Pitching:
Senior right-handed pitcher Cayne Ueckert would get the start in Sunday afternoon’s game, going 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on six hits, strikeout out six batters, and get the no decision.
Left hander Jonathan Ellison would come in as relief for Ueckert to finish the third inning. Ellison would throw 3.2 scoreless innings total, surrender only one hit, and strike out five batters.
Will Dion would relieve Ellison in the seventh inning with one out and throw 2.2 scoreless innings, surrender only one hit, strike out five batters, and pick up his second win of the season.
Cowboys pitching combined for a total of 9.0 innings, eight hits, four runs, three walks, and an amazing 16 strikeouts.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will host the Houston Cougars at home in Joe Miller Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and then host Incarnate Word next weekend in a three-game conference series.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.