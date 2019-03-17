Fisbeck’s late home run lifts Cowboys over Lamar

3rd | After holding Lamar scoreless in the top of the inning, the Cowboys cut into the Cardinals lead scoring __ runs. After Duhon was set down to lead off the inning, Brett Whelton reached base on a hit-by-pitch, followed by back-to-back singles from Reid Bourque and Nate Fisbeck to load the bases for Clayton Rasbeary who would bring in one with an RBI-sacrifice fly to left. Bourque and Fisbeck would then advance on a balk and then a wild pitch, plating Bourque for the Cowboys second run and close Lamar’s lead to 4-2 after the third.