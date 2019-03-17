First Alert Forecast: Clouds slow to clear through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Clouds stick around through this evening and into the day tomorrow. Models trying to show clouds clearing up overnight into Monday, but this relies heavily on the movement of the southern jet. If that doesn’t shift farther to the south, clouds will stick around through the overnight hours. This cloud cover also heavily impacts how low temperatures will fall, with cloud cover expected to begin to clear I think we could see temperatures into the low to mid 40s overnight.
Starting off the work with cool temperatures and cloud cover. I am more confident in a clear by late Monday afternoon as models have been consistent in showing the southern jet moving south and helping clear that cloud cover up. This won’t help the temperatures too much, but we’ll still warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours. Overnight we’ll drop down into the 40s again.
Tuesday we’ll start with mostly clear skies leading way to sunshine through the afternoon. Depending on how much cloud cover lingers we could see temperatures break that 70 degree mark through the afternoon. Even with a few clouds possible rain chances remain low. Overnight we’ll once again see temperatures fall into the 40s.
Wednesday is looking all clear with sunny skies and temperatures breaking that 70 degree mark and topping out in the low 70s through the afternoon. With clear skies we’ll see temperatures once again fall into the 40s overnight.
Thursday we could see a few clouds back into the picture but expect more sun than clouds with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s once again. Overnight lows bottom out near 50 degrees.
We’ll see a more even mix of clouds and sun through Friday while still remaining dry! Temperatures top out near the mid 70s through the afternoon as rain chances build in for next weekend.
Both days next weekend expect a hit or miss shower through the day. Rain chances are still low at 20% as the models are not agreeing on when the next system could swing through the area. Both days we’ll see temperatures reaching the mid to low 70s through the afternoon!
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.