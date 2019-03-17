First Alert Forecast: Clouds slow to clear through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Clouds stick around through this evening and into the day tomorrow. Models trying to show clouds clearing up overnight into Monday, but this relies heavily on the movement of the southern jet. If that doesn’t shift farther to the south, clouds will stick around through the overnight hours. This cloud cover also heavily impacts how low temperatures will fall, with cloud cover expected to begin to clear I think we could see temperatures into the low to mid 40s overnight.