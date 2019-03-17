Bats come alive as No. 10 LSU drums Kentucky in Game 2

LSU baseball centerfielder Zach Watson (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | March 16, 2019 at 10:38 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 12:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU had no problems hitting the ball in Game 2 against Kentucky Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers beat the Wildcats, 16-4. They have won the series after taking the first two games. LSU improved to 14-5 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. The Wildcats are now 13-6 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Center fielder Zach Watson was 4-for-4 in the game, including a three-run home run, to lead the Tigers at the plate. He had five RBI.

LSU baseball pitcher Cole Henry (Source: WAFB)

Pitcher Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU and got the win. It’s his first as a Tiger. He threw five innings, giving up three runs on six hits. He struck out six batters, a career-high, and walked only one. Trent Vietmeier picked up the save.

LSU finished with a total of 12 hits in the game.

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Sunday.

