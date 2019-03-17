Arrest made after former Vinton mayor killed in shooting in Baton Rouge

Both Mosby and the witness said Riggins answered the door armed with a weapon, the police report reads. According to the witness, Mosby charged at Riggins when he opened the door armed. A struggle ensued and the gun discharged, both the witness and Mosby said. Riggins was shot in the neck and died at the scene. The witness told police Mosby fled after the gun went off, however, Mosby said the witness advised him to leave.