Arrest made after former Vinton mayor killed in shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) - Former Vinton mayor David Riggins was killed in a shooting in Baton Rouge Saturday, March 16, 2019, a Baton Rouge newspaper is reporting.
Riggins, 64, was killed around 6:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Knights Bridge Court near St. Regis Drive.
Vernon Mosby, 32, was arrested for second-degree murder. Mosby shot Riggins during a struggle, left and called 911, according to a police report. He returned to the scene, where he was arrested.
The police report says Mosby told investigators he learned via a dating app that someone else was located at the residence and showed up at the home unannounced and uninvited. Mosby “jumped” a back gate of the property and knocked on windows and doors. A witness inside the home described the knocking to police as “aggressive.”
Both Mosby and the witness said Riggins answered the door armed with a weapon, the police report reads. According to the witness, Mosby charged at Riggins when he opened the door armed. A struggle ensued and the gun discharged, both the witness and Mosby said. Riggins was shot in the neck and died at the scene. The witness told police Mosby fled after the gun went off, however, Mosby said the witness advised him to leave.
Mosby, who had his 8-year-old daughter in the car with him, also faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
