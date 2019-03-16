McNeese falls 4-2 in rubber game at SFA

March 16, 2019 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 5:28 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Stephen F. Austin softball scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up a come from behind 4-2 win over McNeese Saturday in the rubber game of a Southland Conference series.

Both teams split a doubleheader on Friday with SFA winning the opening game 7-0 and McNeese taking the nightcap 8-2.

The loss drops McNeese to 12-17 overall and 4-2 in the SLC. The Cowgirls will travel to UL-Lafayette on Wednesday for a midweek game before returning home to host Northwestern State in a conference series on the weekend.

SFA 4, McNeese 2

B2- SFA took the early lead on a ground out (SFA 1, McN 0)

T3- McNeese tied the game when Sara Geier double to left center then scored on a single up the middle by Justyce McClain (McN 1, SFA 1)

T5- Another RBI single up the middle by McClain scored pinch runner Toni Perrin to give McNeese the lead. Perrin pinch ran for Demi Boudreaux who led off with a double (McN 2, SFA 1)

B6- SFA tied the game at two all on an unearned run then added two more runs on a bases loaded two RBI single to left field by Mackenzie Bennett (SFA 4, McN 2)

NOTES:

- McNeese outhit SFA 7-4

- Justyce McClain and Alexandria Saldivar had two hits apiece

- McClain had both McNeese RBI

- Cowgirls left six runners stranded

- Three Cowgirl pitchers were used

