McNeese falls 4-2 in rubber game at SFA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Stephen F. Austin softball scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up a come from behind 4-2 win over McNeese Saturday in the rubber game of a Southland Conference series.
Both teams split a doubleheader on Friday with SFA winning the opening game 7-0 and McNeese taking the nightcap 8-2.
The loss drops McNeese to 12-17 overall and 4-2 in the SLC. The Cowgirls will travel to UL-Lafayette on Wednesday for a midweek game before returning home to host Northwestern State in a conference series on the weekend.
SFA 4, McNeese 2
B2- SFA took the early lead on a ground out (SFA 1, McN 0)
T3- McNeese tied the game when Sara Geier double to left center then scored on a single up the middle by Justyce McClain (McN 1, SFA 1)
T5- Another RBI single up the middle by McClain scored pinch runner Toni Perrin to give McNeese the lead. Perrin pinch ran for Demi Boudreaux who led off with a double (McN 2, SFA 1)
B6- SFA tied the game at two all on an unearned run then added two more runs on a bases loaded two RBI single to left field by Mackenzie Bennett (SFA 4, McN 2)
NOTES:
- McNeese outhit SFA 7-4
- Justyce McClain and Alexandria Saldivar had two hits apiece
- McClain had both McNeese RBI
- Cowgirls left six runners stranded
- Three Cowgirl pitchers were used
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.