Man arrested for deadly shooting in neighborhood near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police say a man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of another man Saturday, Mar. 16.
The Baton Rouge Police Department was called out to the shooting around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Knights Bridge Ct. near St. Regis Drive. Police say 32-year-old Vernon Mosby and 64-year-old David Riggins engaged in some type of dispute at the home.
At some point Mosby shot Riggins. Riggins later died at the scene, police say.
Riggins is a former mayor of Vinton, according to The Advocate newspaper
Mosby was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd Degree Murder.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
