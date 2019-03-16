Home runs fuel McNeese in SLC-opening win vs. Lamar

LAKE CHARLES- The McNeese Cowboys baseball team defeated the Lamar Cardinals 6-1 in their Southland Conference opener Friday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.
Rhett Deaton (3-1) got the start on the mound and threw an absolute gem, but finished with only six total innings due to a lightning delay ending his night early. Deaton surrendered only four hits and an unearned run, struck out two batters, and picked up his third win on the season.
Brett Whelton had a great night from the plate. He led the Cowboys offense by going 2-for-2 with a three-run home run and was responsible for four of the six runs scored.
After the one-hour rain delay, Brad Kincaid relieved Deaton in the seventh inning and picked up where Deaton left off. Kincaid threw three hitless innings to end the game and pick up the save.
With the decision McNeese improves to 11-7 overall, 1-0 in conference, while Lamar drops their fourth straight contest and falling to 6-11 overall and 0-4 in conference.
McNeese will be back on the field tomorrow against the Lamar Cardinals in game two of the three-game series at Joe Miller Ballpark. First pitch on Saturday is set for 3 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
5th | Carson Maxwell would score the first run of the ball game after hitting a solo home run to left field for his fifth on the year. Junior Jake Dickerson would then hit an infield single, followed by Jacob Stracner reaching base on a fielder’s choice and Dickerson would be safe at second due to an error. So, with two men on and one out, Brett Whelton would then hit a monster home run to deep right field for his first of the season and give the Cowboys a 4-0 lead after the fifth.
6th | The Cardinals would score one run in the top half off a throwing error by the Cowboys to make it 4-1 after the sixth.
7th | After the one-hour rain delay, the Cowboys held the Cardinals scoreless in the top half of the inning. In the bottom half, Dickerson would single to left field, advance to third on a single by Jacob Stracner, and then score on a single sacrifice bunt by Whelton. Stracner would then come in to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Reid Bourque to push McNeese’s lead to the final 6-1.
