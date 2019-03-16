Home runs fuel McNeese in SLC-opening win vs. Lamar

5th | Carson Maxwell would score the first run of the ball game after hitting a solo home run to left field for his fifth on the year. Junior Jake Dickerson would then hit an infield single, followed by Jacob Stracner reaching base on a fielder’s choice and Dickerson would be safe at second due to an error. So, with two men on and one out, Brett Whelton would then hit a monster home run to deep right field for his first of the season and give the Cowboys a 4-0 lead after the fifth.