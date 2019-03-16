First Alert Forecast: Clouds stick around this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Cloud stick around for places south of HWY 190 staying confined to southern portions of southwest Louisiana. This should help keep temperatures from dropping too much tonight only into the mid to upper 40s. Winds are forecast to begin to calm through the evening hours down to about 5 mph still out of the northeast which will make it feel colder tonight. If you are headed out be sure to grab a jacket!