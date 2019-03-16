First Alert Forecast: Clouds stick around this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Cloud stick around for places south of HWY 190 staying confined to southern portions of southwest Louisiana. This should help keep temperatures from dropping too much tonight only into the mid to upper 40s. Winds are forecast to begin to calm through the evening hours down to about 5 mph still out of the northeast which will make it feel colder tonight. If you are headed out be sure to grab a jacket!
Sunday rain chances drop with those pesky clouds still sticking around thanks to the southern jet. Temperatures begin their steady warming trend reaching the low to mid 60s through the afternoon. Overnight we see temperatures fall once again into the mid 40s with clouds beginning to clear.
Monday is looking promising with some sunshine expected through a mix of clouds during the day. The warming trend continues with temperatures reaching the upper 60s through the afternoon. Once again we see temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday we see even more sunshine thanks to high pressure and the southern jet finally sinking to the south for a few days. This means mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures almost to the 70 degree mark. Temperatures fall into the mid 40s overnight, again.
Wednesday sunny skies are expected with much of that cloud cover out of our area helping us warm to that 70 degree mark through the afternoon. Clear skies remain the trend through the evening dropping temperatures into the 40s overnight.
We’ll see sunny skies again Thursday with temperatures breaking 70 degrees through the afternoon. Into the evening we see temperatures falling to near 50 degrees as clouds begin to build back in.
Friday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with clouds becoming the theme through the evening hours as our next chance for rain approaches into the weekend. We’ll still see warmer temperatures with highs breaking 70 once again through the afternoon hours.
Unfortunately, next weekend has a rain chance along with cloudy skies. We will be a bit warmer hovering at the average for both days near 70 degrees.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.