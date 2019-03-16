DOTD gives an update on the I-210 construction

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For drivers like Linda Bell, the daily drive across I-210 can be a nightmare.
"We had to go to Sulphur and we were 45 minutes just to get across the bridge,” Bell said. “They had a three car hold up on the bridge, and we had to wait until a truck came and went to the other side and backed up the bridge to get that car off the bridge."
Tammy York with the Department of transportation and development says this is only the second of five phases. The next phase will coming this summer.
"Phase 3 is the exact same thing on the westbound side,” York said. “Traffic will be on the eastbound side, and so the eastbound side, driver will be able to see a product of their pain, all the new guard rails and all that stuff as well."
In the meantime, state police are constantly covering stalled vehicles, folks running out of gas and accidents.
“We’re certainly seeing a lot of crashes on the bridge in the construction zone,” Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police said. “Problems causing that are people driving too fast, driving distracted, we’re also seeing cases where people are following too close.”
“I understand that traffic can be very upsetting, it can be very frustrating to be waiting in a for 30 minutes up to an hour,” York said. “But at the end of the day you’re seeing your tax dollars at work in Calcasieu Parish.”
DOTD says they don’t have a specific timeline as to when the next phase will begin, but they say sometime this summer.
