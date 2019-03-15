SWLA Arrest Report - March 14, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 14, 2019.
Donald Ray Richardson, 61, Leesville: Contempt of court; second offense driving while intoxicated; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Zion Houston Boyd, 17, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
John Paul Johnson, 42, Singer: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kelsey Lyn Leboeuf, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittney Renee Vital, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
Dedrick Ray Weston, 36, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft under $1,000.
Treavor Kyle Ancelet, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Thomas John Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Bobbi Jo Landry, 41, Sulphur: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Darius Marquel Armstead, 29, DeQuincy: Possession of an illicit drug between twenty-eight grams and two hundred grams; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blaine Daniel Kennedy, 22, Eunice: First degree murder; aggravated burglary; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice.
Arturo Araiza Rangel, 46, Pine Prairie: Federal detainer.
Lan Tran, 38, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution of a Schedule IV narcotic; possession of a drug paraphernalia.
Gina Frances Giaimis, 30, Westlake: Probation violations; probation violation; probation violations.
Robart Anthony Janice Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Mitchell Corey Bordelon, 48, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Desmond Lamont Lafleur, 25, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; armed robbery; armed robbery with a firearm; contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; aggravated assault on a officer with a firearm; battery of a police officer; resisting an officer.
Stephen Lavon Arnold, 35, Chandler, TX: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jarvis Ladrell Blackston, 36, Winnsboro: Instate detainer.
Deonta Daniel Bartie, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.
Brandon John Groth, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Derek Parra, 39, Corpus Christi, TX: Out of state detainer.
Crystal Michelle Taylor, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; third offense driving while intoxicated; obstruction of public passage; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; expired drivers licence.
