Sports Person of the Week - Brandi Williams

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - “My junior year we lost the state championship and it made me feel like I had unfinished business," UL Lafayette guard Brandi Williams admitted. "Now that I’m here the main thing that I want to accomplish is getting a ring and winning championships.”
While UL Lafayette fell short of a conference title and winning season in Brandi Williams’ freshman year, the Barbe alum made her presence known.
Despite a slow start, Williams would take the Sun Belt by storm en route to winning the conference’s freshman of the year award.
“As the season went on I realized that I don’t need to hold back because I have a lot of potential and the girls need me and I need them,” said Williams. “One game I just went off and I realized I was way better and I got way better.”
And it shows in the Ragin’ Cajun record book. Williams scored a total of 384 points, which is 30 better than Cajun legend Kim Perrot’s freshman total.
Williams was also record-setting at the charity stripe hitting 87.9 percent of her free throws. That set a new UL Lafayette record for a single-season.
“When I first came here I just wanted to do my part. I never looked for breaking records. I didn’t even know about a record until later on," Williams added. "I never had the aspect of coming in here and breaking her record, it just happened. I was trying to do my part and I ended up breaking her record.”
And with another three years left in Lafayette, Williams wants to leave a legacy that’s bigger than just historic numbers.
“I want to be remembered as the girl that came in and just wanted to do her part and that loved the game," Williams said. "I also want to inspire people to do what they love.”
