No. 1 LSU basketball upset by No. 8 Florida in quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - No. 1 seed LSU was upset 76-73 by No. 8 seed Florida in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, TN.
Forward Naz Reid finished with a double-double, scoring 26 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Ja’Vonte Smart, who was cleared to play just before the game, had 13 points. Tremont Waters chipped in nine points and dished out seven assists, but he also had four turnovers. Kavell Bigby-Williams had 11 rebounds.
In the end, it was Florida guard Andrew Nembhard with the dagger that sealed the Tigers’ fate. With the game tied 73-73, he nailed a three-pointer with :01 left for the win. He finished with 20 points and six assists.
LSU (26-6) started out hot and held a 35-25 lead at halftime. The lead had been as much as 13.
Florida (19-14) fought its way back in the second half behind hitting its shots from the floor and getting points off LSU turnovers. The Tigers turned the ball over 13 times in the game.
LSU shot nearly 48 percent from the field to Florida’s 46.4 percent, but the Gators were almost 60 percent from the floor in the second half.
The Gators will next face the winner of No. 4 South Carolina and No. 5 Auburn.
