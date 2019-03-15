McNeese softball splits doubleheader at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, TX— McNeese senior Aubree Turbeville’s first career grand slam came at the right time in the second game of a Southland Conference doubleheader against Stephen F. Austin Friday as it sparked McNeese to an 8-2 second game win to earn the split. McNeese dropped the opener 7-0. The rubber game of the series is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday.
McNeese improves to 12-16 overall and 4-1 in the SLC while SFA falls to 14-12 overall and 2-3 in the SLC.
GAME 1 (SFA 7, McN 0)
B3- SFA scored their first run via a Cowgirl error then took a 4-0 lead on a three run home run by Margarito Carona (SFA 4, McN 0)
B5- Carona extended the SFA lead with another three run home run (SFA 7, McN 0)
GAME 2 (McN 8, SFA 2)
T4- McNeese broke a scoreless tie in a big way off the bat of senior Aubree Turbeville. Turbeville gave McNeese the lead with her first career grand slam. The home run was only the third of her career and second against SFA. (McN 4, SFA 0)
T5- McNeese added two more run on a two out two RBI single to right field by Alexandria Saldivar. (McN 6, SFA 0).
B6- SFA got on the board with a run in the sixth following two walks, a pass ball then a RBI ground out (McN 6, SFA 1).
T7- McNeese got the run back plus one more run. Pitcher Alexsandra Flores led the inning off with a double to left. Sara Geier scored on an error then Alayis Seneca scored on a RBI sacrifice fly by Saldivar (McN 8, SFA 1)
B7- SFA scored a run on a solo home run (McN 8, SFA 2)
