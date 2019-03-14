LSU QB Myles Brennan finally stable with his weight and his game

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - When LSU quarterback Myles Brennan left St. Stanislaus he weighed in at slim 185 for his position. Two years later, he's still fighting to put the pounds on.
Yesterday’s workout I weighed in at 207. It’s definitely a big stride. Coach O put me on the mandatory weight gain list about 3 or 4 weeks ago," said Myles Brennan.
“I got tired of dealing with it. I was doing things to improve my weight early on, but it was getting to the point where I had to force the food into my body. Even when my body is like we don’t want that, your stomach is not built for this. You’re not a guy who’s grown up to be a big guy. I had to say like no take this food and roll with it.”
Right now Brennan backs up Joe Burrow at QB, but Myles is only a sophomore. So his time as a starter could be coming soon.
