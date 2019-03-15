Lake Charles Police make several arrests on weapons charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Several people are behind bars in Lake Charles on weapons charges, according to Lake Charles Police.
Lt. Jeff Keenum says LCPD is cracking down on gun violence after over 100 weapons complaints in the first few weeks of the year.
“We’ve discovered people who are, for whatever reason, convicted of previous felonies that prohibits them possessing a firearm and lo and behold, there they are on social media, possessing a firearm,” Keenum said.
Keenum says these actions have resulted in several arrests, including Montray Woodfolks, arrested on weapons charges on Wednesday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Several juveniles were also arrested, according to Keenum.
“We have arrested a couple of people and more arrests are imminent," Keenum said. "Our men and women are out and about with the Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies. If you want to walk the walk and have prior convictions and not be allowed to possess a firearm and you want to brag about it on social media, we are going to catch up with you eventually.”
On Thursday, Lake Charles SWAT was called out to serve an arrest warrant on 3rd Street.
It turned into a barricade situation that ended peacefully, with two men taken in to custody.
“People with guns on social media and we had an outstanding warrant for one of the young men in the residence," Keenum said. "He initially did not want to cooperate, but thank goodness he did and again, we could not be more pleased with how this came to a peaceful resolution.”
One of the men taken into custody was 18-year-old Deonta Bartie, who was arrested on weapons charges.
“More arrests are imminent," Keenum said. "So you’re going to see more of these.”
Keenum says those arrested most likely got weapons by stealing them from unlocked vehicles in the area. Lake Charles Police stress to residents to never leave valuable items, especially weapons, in their vehicles and want to remind gun owners to always store their guns safely.
