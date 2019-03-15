IRS warns of new phone scam

If you believe you are the target of a fraudulent IRS or TAS call you can report them to the IRS at phishing@irs.gov with the subject: IRS Phone Scam. You may also call the IRS at 800-366-4484, use the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page, or report it to the Federal Trade Commission via their website by adding “IRS Telephone Scam” in the notes section.