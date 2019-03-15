Iowa Rabbit Festival underway at Burton Coliseum

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Rabbit Festival is underway at Burton Coliseum.
The festival features cook-offs and live music.
The Voice contestant Gyth Rigdon is performing Saturday night.
Admission is $5. Carnival tickets are sold at an additional cost. For more information, visit https://iowarabbitfestival.org.
Band lineup
Friday, March 15
6:30 p.m. - Charlie Wayne Band
8:30 p.m. - Dustin Sonnier
10:30 p.m. - Wayne Toups
Saturday, March 16
9:30 a.m. - Garret Porter
11 a.m. - Johnny Jimenez
1:30 p.m. - Kegan Navarre
4:30 p.m. - Casey Peveto Band
6 p.m. - Jamie Bergeron
7:30 p.m. - The Chee-Weez
9 p.m. - Gyth Rigdon
