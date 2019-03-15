Iowa Rabbit Festival underway at Burton Coliseum

Iowa Rabbit Festival underway at Burton Coliseum
(Source: Iowa Rabbit Festival)
March 15, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 4:26 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Rabbit Festival is underway at Burton Coliseum.

The festival features cook-offs and live music.

The Voice contestant Gyth Rigdon is performing Saturday night.

Admission is $5. Carnival tickets are sold at an additional cost. For more information, visit https://iowarabbitfestival.org.

Band lineup

Friday, March 15

6:30 p.m. - Charlie Wayne Band

8:30 p.m. - Dustin Sonnier

10:30 p.m. - Wayne Toups

Saturday, March 16

9:30 a.m. - Garret Porter

11 a.m. - Johnny Jimenez

1:30 p.m. - Kegan Navarre

4:30 p.m. - Casey Peveto Band

6 p.m. - Jamie Bergeron

7:30 p.m. - The Chee-Weez

9 p.m. - Gyth Rigdon

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.