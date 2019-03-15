Former Barbe and LSU football standout training Lake Charles youth in football

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Former Barbe High School All-American and Louisiana State University football standout, Desean Smith, is now offering training for young athletes in the Lake Charles area.
Smith played four successful seasons starting as a tight end for the Tigers. In 2017, He went on to sign with the Carolina Panthers after participating as a tryout player in the team’s rookie minicamp.
After just two weeks, Smith’s career was cut short by a career ending hamstring injury and he was waived by the Panthers.
Smith’s NFL career may not have gone as planned, but he’s choosing to make the most of his experiences by coaching and training young athletes who are coming up in the sport.
“I’m out here to provide for younger kids, and young adults teaching them what I’ve learned in my career,” Smith said, “I’ve learned a lot, and I’m just here to give back to the community.”
'Desean Smith Football Training’ sessions will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday at Legion Field in Lake Charles for $60 dollars a person, per session.
More information regarding training can be found on Desean Smith’s Facebook page.
