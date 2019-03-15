First Alert Forecast: Slight rain chances through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are dramatically cooler than we were yesterday. Looking at 20 degree temperature changes and we’ll see temperatures continue to drop through the rest of this evening. We’re also watching a slight chance for rain this afternoon through evening as showers move from near the Houston area to the east into Cameron parish and areas south of I-10. We could see a stray shower or two north of I-10 but those chances are even lower as the air close to the surface is quite dry! Winds are still out of the north helping temperatures tonight drop into the mid to low 40s across SWLA. So if you have any evening plans a jacket might be necessary.
Tomorrow we’ll start out chilly and slowly warm through the afternoon. Temperatures reach right around that 60 degree mark, but with mostly cloudy skies it will still be dreary and chilly through the afternoon. Grabbing a jacket and umbrella before you head out the door would probably be a good idea as we also have a slight chance for rain through the day for coastal areas. This is due in part to rain wrapping around the cold front that pushed through Thursday. Right now models are showing the rain staying off shore, but I think we could see a few showers along coastal areas. Overnight we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid to low 40s across the area.
Starting off Sunday with chilly temperatures once again, but rain chances begin to decrease with cloud cover sticking around. Another day with cloudy skies and cool temperatures with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s through the afternoon. That slight chance for rain stays along coastal areas once again. Temperatures cool off into the low to mid 40s once again.
The work week not looking too bad with skies beginning to clear and temperatures starting their warming trend. That sun will really help us warm up with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s! Still below average for this time of the year but we’ll continue to climb through the remainder of the week as cloud cover dissipates. Tuesday reaching almost 70 degrees and the same for Wednesday’s high thanks to some sunshine. The sunshine expected to last through Thursday with temperatures breaking 70 degrees through the afternoon.
As we head into next weekend temperatures continue to warm, but cloud cover begins to increase and rain chances build their way back into the forecast.
