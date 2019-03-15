First Alert Forecast: Slight rain chances through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are dramatically cooler than we were yesterday. Looking at 20 degree temperature changes and we’ll see temperatures continue to drop through the rest of this evening. We’re also watching a slight chance for rain this afternoon through evening as showers move from near the Houston area to the east into Cameron parish and areas south of I-10. We could see a stray shower or two north of I-10 but those chances are even lower as the air close to the surface is quite dry! Winds are still out of the north helping temperatures tonight drop into the mid to low 40s across SWLA. So if you have any evening plans a jacket might be necessary.