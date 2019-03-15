FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and dreary weekend ahead after a shower threat later today

Next week looks promising in the area of sunshine as we’ll likely get at least 3 or 4 days in a row of some of the much needed rays as temperatures gradually warm back up into the 70s for highs by Wednesday and our next rain chances return by the end of next week and weekend, but this cooler than average pattern will continue for several more days ahead especially noticed with nighttime lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s through early next week.