FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and dreary weekend ahead after a shower threat later today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The cold front continues its trek offshore this morning and temperatures will continue to steadily fall through the 60s overnight and into the 50s by sunrise. The high temperature for the day occurred right after midnight at 65 and temperatures for the remainder of the day ahead will be a bit cooler as clouds linger. Temperatures are expected to rebound only into the lower 60s this afternoon before dropping into the 50s after sunset and continuing to fall into the 40s overnight tonight.
Riding by on the heels of the frontal passage is another upper level disturbance that will bring some showers back across the coastal parishes and especially Acadiana by this evening, but the majority of Southwest Louisiana looks to miss the bulk of the rain tonight. I’m leaving the rain chance low for Lake Charles northward this evening, so plan on decent weather for your outdoor activities but take an umbrella just in case.
One thing that won’t completely go away through the upcoming weekend are the clouds as the pesky subtropical jet stream continue to pump more gloomy skies overhead and keep the sunshine limited to a few peeks here and there through Saturday. A bit more sunshine is in the forecast by St. Patrick’s Day but may still be limited overall until early next week when plentiful sunshine is expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Next week looks promising in the area of sunshine as we’ll likely get at least 3 or 4 days in a row of some of the much needed rays as temperatures gradually warm back up into the 70s for highs by Wednesday and our next rain chances return by the end of next week and weekend, but this cooler than average pattern will continue for several more days ahead especially noticed with nighttime lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s through early next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
