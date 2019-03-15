Entergy contractors to assist with grid modernization efforts

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana contractors will be walking neighborhoods in the Lake Charles, Jennings, and Lafayette areas documenting and mapping Entergy’s underground electrical facilities, starting next week.
Entergy is working to improve service for customers, which will be done over the course of a few weeks, throughout Entergy’s Louisiana service territory.
The contracting company is called Osmose Utility Service, Inc. Osmose employees will have Osmose trucks with Entergy logos, indicating that they are approved Entergy contractors. They will be wearing badges to identify themselves as Osmose employees as well has have a letter authorizing them as an approved Entergy contractor. If a customer is not home for the contractor to access the property, they will leave a door hanger with contact information, so they can arrange to return.
This work is just one step in Entergy Louisiana’s long-term grid modernization efforts that will offer new technologies to improve customer experience and meet customers’ evolving needs.
