Entergy contractors to assist with grid modernization efforts

The contracting company is called Osmose Utility Service, Inc. Osmose employees will have Osmose trucks with Entergy logos, indicating that they are approved Entergy contractors. They will be wearing badges to identify themselves as Osmose employees as well has have a letter authorizing them as an approved Entergy contractor. If a customer is not home for the contractor to access the property, they will leave a door hanger with contact information, so they can arrange to return.