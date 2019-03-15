Barbe baseball coach Glenn Cecchini eclipses 900 wins

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There isn’t much Barbe baseball coach Glenn Cecchini hasn’t accomplished at the high school level. From national championships to state championships— he’s done it all. He reached another milestone on Thursday in the form of 900 career wins at the high school level.
Barbe downed Sacred Heart, 7-4 to earn Cecchini the career mark. The win raised the Bucs record to 14-2 on the season as Barbe inches closer to the top spot in Class 5A.
According to National Federation of State High School Association’s website, Cecchini is one of only 13 active coaches in the country to have at least 900 wins.
