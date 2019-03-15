Authorities ID Texan as man whose plastic-wrapped body was found in DeSoto

DeSOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The body discovered Tuesday afternoon in rural DeSoto Parish had been there 24-48 hours, authorities say.
The remains were those of a man who was wearing blue jeans and a shirt; and his body had been wrapped in plastic, according to the coroner’s office.
Authorities also say 30-year-old Morgan Christopher Caver, of Dallas, had been shot more than once.
“The projectiles have been sent to the crime lab for analysis and a determination of the caliber,” said Billy Locke, chief investigator with the coroner’s office.
Caver’s body was found about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a heavily wooded area off Asseff Road near Interstate 49 east of Mansfield.
A person who hunts the area noticed something from the roadway.
Caver’s body was about 20 feet off the dirt road.
His death is being investigated by authorities in Texas as well as DeSoto Parish.
He was the focus of a missing persons case in the Dallas area; his disappearance was reported by his family, DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
Caver’s is the second body discovered within three days in DeSoto.
The burned body of a missing Shreveport man was found just after 10:15 a.m. Saturday near a well site off White Springs Road near the Frierson community.
Authorities have since identified him as 25-year-old Tony Holmes.
Relatives of Holmes have told Shreveport police that he last was seen Feb. 18.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide, as well.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about either discovery to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
