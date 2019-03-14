SWLA Arrest Reports - March 13, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 13, 2019.
Raysean Marsh, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
James Blake Tuminaro, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; flight from an officer.
Tracey Lee Carter, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; disturbing the peace; disturbing the peace.
Glenn Bellard Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; instate detainer; instate detainer; instate detainer.
Leigh Shelby Perkins, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II narcotic; obstruction of justice.
James Craig Thomas Jr., 33, Lake Charles: First offense possession of Marijuana; stop lamps and turn signals on new motor vehicles; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II narcotic.
Taylor Danielle Simmons, 26, Lake Charles: First offense prostitution; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft less than $1,000; unauthorized use of an “access card”; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Troy Jay Schwarz, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Wendy Lee Chesson, 38, Iowa: Cruelty to animals.
Mike Shannon Marcantel, 36, Iowa: Cruelty to animals.
Cody Dwayne Thibodeaux, 36, Scott: Instate detainer.
Carl Anthony Brown, 23, Jennings: Possession of a firearm or concealed carry by a felon.
Rava Lacole Aaron, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; probation violation; probation and parole detainer.
Lee Daniel Brown Jr., 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Logan Scott Broussard, 22, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders, theft under $1,000; burglary; violations of protective orders.
Jeremy James Lafleur, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Amber Leigh Rhoades, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jeffrey Martin Simons, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Sheila Lynn Glenn, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Shawn Authment, 31, Ronanoke: Bank fraud.
Montray Damond Woodfolks, 20, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Lindsey Marquis Stiner, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule V drug.
Paul Lynn Lebleu, 37, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; simple burglary.
Luke James Shell, 29, DeQuincy: Second offense driving while intoxicated; hit & run; flight from an officer; driving on the right side of the road; no motor vehicle insurance; driver must be licensed; reckless operation.
Germany Denote Bellard, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture; or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; driver must be licensed; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Louis Orlando Harmon, 40, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; criminal trespassing.
Maranda Lee Dautriel, 39, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
