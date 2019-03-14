Sam Houston baseball ranked as No. 1 team in the nation

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School continues to get recognized on the national stage. On Monday, the Broncos were chosen by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper as the top team in its National High School Poll.
Sam Houston is off to a 16-0 start and is six wins shy tying the school record which the Broncos set a year ago. In the article, Collegiate Baseball focused on the overall talent the Broncos possess.
Barbe High School is also ranked on the list at No. 23. The Bucs (10-2) are highlighted because they’ve outscored opponents, 80-23.
MaxPreps also released its weekly rankings on Monday and Big Sam moved up to second overall for the first time in school history. In addition, the Broncos were recognized as a top-10 team by USA Today’s High School Sports on March 8. The website listed the Broncos at No. 8 in their annual ‘Super 25 Preseason High School Baseball Rankings.’
Sam Houston is the only Louisiana team ranked by USA Today and MaxPreps.
