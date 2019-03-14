Preventing Outages: Entergy installs modern power upgrades across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Power outages can happen in the blink of an eye and last quite a while, especially after a hurricane.
However, there’s some new heavy duty equipment going up around Lake Charles, aiming to make those outages a thing of the past.
Images of downed power lines, heavy flooding have become far too common in southwest Louisiana when a severe storm rolls around and all it takes is one stronger than usual wind gust to put thousands of residents in the dark.
“We’re working right now on Lake Street basically Sale Road going south and we have other projects in other locations," Margaret Harris, a customer service representative for Energy, said.
With continued growth in the Lake Area, there’s always room for necessary improvement.
“As new projects are built we build them to the current standards which allows us the opportunity to build to greater wind speeds as opposed to the structures that we had 15 to 20 years ago,” Harris said.
Chances are you’ve noticed more of these heavy duty structures going up across the area.
Harris says they’re making daily efforts to install equipment that can outlast a hurricane and reduce power outages.
“We will continue to modernize our grid and install new equipment for a number of years preparing for the future, we know electricity is very important to our customers and we want to meet their demands," Harris said.
Harris says these upgrades a part of an ongoing project.
Over the next few weeks, Entergy plans on visiting neighborhoods around the Lake Area to further improve services for its customers.
This work, which will be done over the course of a few weeks, is being done throughout Entergy Louisiana’s service territory as Entergy works to improve service for customers.
This work is just one step in Entergy Louisiana’s long-term grid modernization efforts that will offer new technologies to improve customer experience and meet customers’ evolving needs.
Entergy Louisiana provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to nearly 93,000 customers
