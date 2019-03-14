Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 west of La. 395

ROANOKE, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian was stuck and killed on I-10 west of La. 395 in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Tpr. Derek Senegal, P.I.O. for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Mar. 13 around 6:30 p.m., Senegal says. The crash took the life of Donald Joseph Rock Jr., 41, of Morgan City.
After investigating, LSP learned that Rock was walking west on the right side of I-10 in the grassy area, Senegal says. For reasons unknown, a 2005 Cadillac Escalade driven by Haeven Nicole Rashall, 24, of Eunice, ran off the right side shoulder of the roadway and struck Rock.
Senegal says Rock suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Coroner’s Office.
LSP suspects Rashall could have been impaired by drugs. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and the pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis.
Rashall faces one count of driving under suspension and one count of careless operation. She was also arrested for an active warrant.
Rashall is booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. Additional charges are possible.
This crash is still under investigation.
