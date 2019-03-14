2019 Louisiana High School All-Star basketball rosters announced

2019 Louisiana High School All-Star basketball rosters announced
By Brady Renard | March 14, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 4:01 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The rosters have been announced for the 2019 LHSCA / LHSBCA All-Star Basketball games on March 16.

Southwest Louisiana athletes are selected to the West All-Stars of each game. The boys’ roster consists of no local athletes, however it will be coached by South Beauregard coach, Adam Coleman.

2019 BOYS’ WEST ALL-STARS

2019 BOYS’ EAST ALL-STARS

The girls roster will see two athletes from Southwest Louisiana play in the all-star game. St. Louis’ Alexandria Goodly and Sam Houston’s Jilyen Poullard both made the 15-man roster. Lake Arthur’s Vickie Sketoe was named an assistant coordinator on the coaching staff.

2019 GIRLS’ WEST ALL-STARS

2019 GIRLS’ EAST ALL-STARS

The games will be played March 16 at Bossier Parish Community College Gymnasium, in Bossier City. The girls game will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. and the boys will follow at 3:00 p.m.

In addition to the All-Star game, Isaiah Goodly and Shelby Lundy from Barbe and Zach Blackwell from South Beauregard will be competing in the three-point contest.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.