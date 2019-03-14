2019 Louisiana High School All-Star basketball rosters announced

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The rosters have been announced for the 2019 LHSCA / LHSBCA All-Star Basketball games on March 16.
Southwest Louisiana athletes are selected to the West All-Stars of each game. The boys’ roster consists of no local athletes, however it will be coached by South Beauregard coach, Adam Coleman.
The girls roster will see two athletes from Southwest Louisiana play in the all-star game. St. Louis’ Alexandria Goodly and Sam Houston’s Jilyen Poullard both made the 15-man roster. Lake Arthur’s Vickie Sketoe was named an assistant coordinator on the coaching staff.
The games will be played March 16 at Bossier Parish Community College Gymnasium, in Bossier City. The girls game will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. and the boys will follow at 3:00 p.m.
In addition to the All-Star game, Isaiah Goodly and Shelby Lundy from Barbe and Zach Blackwell from South Beauregard will be competing in the three-point contest.
