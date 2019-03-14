Lake Area volunteers pack 30,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Almost 800 million people across the world do not have enough food, according to the Food Aid Foundation. That’s 1 in 9 people. One organization is looking to reduce that number with the help of Lake Area residents one meal at a time.
Rise Against Hunger, a United Nations branch, is an international hunger relief organization that packs meals and sends them to those in need around the world. Their goal: to end world hunger by 2030.
This week, the Rotary Club of Lake Charles, the Greater Lake Charles Rotary, Happy Hour Rotary, Rotary Club of Sulphur, the Lake Area Interact Club, Kiwanis, and several student organizations spent Tuesday evening packing 30,000 meals. According to Catherine Mayfield, Assistant Community Engagement Manager, each bag has 6 servings, 250 calories each. They contain a micro nutrient, a soy, a vegetable, and rice.
“We have our vitamin sachets,” Mayfield said. “There’s 23 vitamins and nutrients in here and every bag has one. Then we have our soy protein. We use soy because it’s culturally neutral. We have our vegetables: carrots, celery, tomato blend, and then our rice is the filler.”
In 2018, Rise Against Hunger packaged 76.9 million meals worldwide with the help of 430,000 volunteers.
In under half an hour, over 2,000 meals were packed. The group finished packing over 30,000 in under two hours.
It’s something that’s been happening annually in Lake Charles for the last five years, according to Michelle Jordan, President of Rotary Club of Lake Charles.
“That’s the best part of it," Jordan said. "You’re working so hard and fast. Once the music starts going and you hear the gong every time we hit 1,000 bags. It’s just an exciting event to put together with people all over the community who are like minded and want to serve. That’s what makes it fun.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.