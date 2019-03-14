18 horses seized from home in Pitkin for alleged neglect

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department reports that their office and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture Livestock Brand Commission have executed a search warrant at a home in Pitkin on March 13, 2019.
The search warrant was issued in regards to numerous complaints regarding the alleged neglect of livestock at the Thompson Horse Lot.
A veterinarian was present at the time of the search and evaluated approximately 40 head of horses at the location.
18 horses were seized and transferred from the property to an alternate location.
The Brand Commission is currently conducting an investigation into the dates and locations of the horses’ purchases.
The Sheriff’s Office says this investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are expected.
