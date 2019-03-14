FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers today ahead of cold front, then cooler tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After what was a mostly uneventful day on Wednesday other than the winds, rain chances begin to finally increase this morning as a cold front that remained stalled out to our west begins to push through Southwest Louisiana by this afternoon. Temperatures remain warm this morning to start the day and will be warming up to near 80 ahead of the frontal passage but drop about 30 degrees colder tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
The good news is that rain looks to remain light today and rain amounts should be on the order of less than one quarter inch in most areas, so flooding does not look to be an issue, and any storms will remain below severe levels. The winds will remain brisk today out ahead of the front and behind its passage, shifting to out of the northwest and gusting from 25 to 30 mph at times.
With leftover showers tapering off tonight, rain should end completely after midnight although some patches of drizzle could continue into the morning commute on Friday as remnant moisture behind the front continues to depart. Lows tonight will plunge into the upper 40s to lower 50s and high temperatures on Friday will struggle to reach the lower 60s.
Overall, a chilly pattern of cold morning and pleasant afternoons will be ahead for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday. Dry sunny weather carries over in to next week with this seasonably cooler and crisp pattern holding in place through next Wednesday.
