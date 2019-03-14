First Alert Forecast: Lower rain chances through the weekend with some sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the rain will come to an end. There will not be much more rain this afternoon. The clouds will also break apart in a few areas allowing for some sunshine. I think it will become a beautiful day later on. The winds will not be as strong, but they will switch directions. The winds will turn out of the north bringing in cooler and drier weather. It will still be warm for the cooler air arrives.
This evening, there will still be plenty of clouds around but there will be some sunshine as well. I am optimistic of there being a very nice sunset this evening. As the sun sets, the temperature will quickly drop. You may need a jacket by this evening.
Overnight, the clouds will likely be on the increase again. I do not expect much rain, if any at all. The clouds returning will help the temperatures, though. Since we will have more clouds, the temperature will not cool as low as if it was a clear night. Temperatures should cool down to the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
There may be a few sprinkles on Friday, but it will not be much. I have raised the rain chance to 20%. I think there will be a few coastal showers that may reach the I-10 corridor. Most of this rain will be in the evening. I still expect a lot of clouds with not much sunshine. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Over the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will be limited. Saturday may have a couple coastal showers, but those will still be limited. There will be plenty of clouds around, but there will also be a little sunshine as well. So, it should be a nice day. Temperatures though, will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday looks like the better of the two days with more sunshine expected. The clouds will break apart enough allowing for the sunshine to peek out. This will make for a beautiful day! Temperatures will still be cool reaching only the lower 60s. If you have any weekend plans for the Iowa Rabbit festival or for St. Patrick’s Day, the weather should cooperate.
Starting next week, the weather looks like. The only bad part is that the clouds will return on Monday. This will make it a dreary looking day. I do not expect any rain, though. So, it should not be a bad day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday next week will also be nice day with little to no rain expected. It will warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon. There will not be a lot of sunshine expected, but instead there will be a lot of clouds. It should still be a good day since I do not expect any rain.
Through most of next week, there will still be a lot of clouds around, so no abundant sunshine. But the rain will likely stay away. It will finally be a dry week with no rain expected. Temperatures will gradually warm up and will be back in the 70s by midweek. I am optimistic that there will still be a lot of sunshine with not as many cloudy by the end of the week.
