First Alert Forecast: Lower rain chances through the weekend with some sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the rain will come to an end. There will not be much more rain this afternoon. The clouds will also break apart in a few areas allowing for some sunshine. I think it will become a beautiful day later on. The winds will not be as strong, but they will switch directions. The winds will turn out of the north bringing in cooler and drier weather. It will still be warm for the cooler air arrives.